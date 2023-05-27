PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog meet in Delhi

PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog's 8th Governing Council meet in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 13:18 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 13:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

NITI Aayog's eighth Governing Council meeting, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting.

Read | Bengal to skip Niti Aayog meet, rift with Centre to widen

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Niramala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are attending the meeting, among others.

West Bengal, Punjab and Delhi chief ministers are boycotting the meeting.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on August 7.

The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NITI Aayog
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

 