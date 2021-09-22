PM Modi congratulates Canada PM Trudeau on election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his election win, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen India-Canada relations.

Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted. He, however, leads a strong minority government that won't be toppled by the opposition anytime soon.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues."