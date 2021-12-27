PM Modi counts benefits of double-engine govt in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it has benefitted the people of Himachal Pradesh to have a double-engine government in the state and at the Centre as the speed of development projects and the implementation of different schemes have got a momentum.

The prime minister said this while addressing a rally at the Paddal ground in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

He said the Centre launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Himachal Pradesh government initiated a similar scheme called Himcare, adding that a total of 1.25 lakh residents of the state got free treatment under these schemes.

"Ease of living is the topmost priority of our government and electricity plays a major role in it," Modi said, while pointing out that the power projects launched in the state on Monday would be significant in generating more electricity.

Congratulating Thakur, he said despite cold weather conditions, the crowd at the rally shows that the people of Himachal Pradesh are satisfied with the achievements of the state government over the last four years.

Earlier, the prime minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 11,581 crore in the state. He also launched 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore.

The projects dedicated by Modi to the public include the 111-MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Electric Project (HEP) with an outlay of Rs 2,081.6 crore on the Pabbar river in Shimla district. The project will generate 38.6 crore units of electricity per annum, which will generate an annual revenue of about Rs 120 crore to the state, an official spokesperson said.

