PM Modi holds high-level meeting on upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls

PM Modi also discussed the ground realities related to various welfare projects initiated by the BJP governments

  Dec 14 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Tuesday at the BLW Guesthouse in Varanasi, apparently to discuss the 2022 state Assembly elections.

The participants of the meeting included BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and state party President Swatantra Dev Singh.

According to sources, the Prime Minister discussed issues dominating the state elections and also the ground realities related to various welfare projects initiated by the BJP governments.

After this, the Prime Minister will preside over a four-hour meeting with the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The agenda of the meeting will be 'good governance', said party sources.

