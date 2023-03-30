PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building

PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building, inspects various works

The prime minister spent more than an hour inside the building

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2023, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 21:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the construction work of the new Parliament building. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building here on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said.

The prime minister spent more than an hour inside the building.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.

Also Read | PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.

The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building after being awarded the project for Rs 971 crore in 2020. However, the project cost is believed to have gone higher.

Also Read | PM Modi discusses transformative landscape in world of semiconductors with NXP CEO

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Indian Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

 