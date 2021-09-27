PM Modi visits new parliament building construction site, inspects work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the construction site of the new parliament building, which is expected to be completed in the second half of the next year.
Modi spoke to people involved in the construction as he inspected the ongoing work, official sources said.
The building is part of the Central Vista project, which has faced criticism from the opposition.
Government officials have said that Parliament's winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building.
The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.
It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election
Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet
When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!
How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance
Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs
Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary
Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry
PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US
Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja