Police arrest 3 in west Delhi acid attack case

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Wednesday morning acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in west Delhi, police said.

They are currently being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack, they said.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on a school girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school.

The girl is battling serious injuries at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU.

Earlier, the teen, who was with her younger sister when the attack took place at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar, had named two persons who could be responsible for the attack. Of them, one had earlier been detained by police, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

"She has suffered seven to eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She has been admitted to the burn ICU and is stable," said a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital.

As outrage spread over the acid attack, women's groups and others, including Lt Governor V K Saxena, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage.