Policeman killed in grenade attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam

A local policeman was killed late Saturday night in a militant grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam district.
Police sources said that militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district late Saturday night.
"The grenade exploded, injuring a policeman, Tahir Khan who belongs to Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu division.
"He was shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag town where he succumbed to injuries," sources said.
Earlier on Saturday, a sub-inspector of the CRPF identified as Parvez Rana suffered injuries when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Aali Masjid Eidgah area of Srinagar city.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947
How DK crowdsourced the movement against British
Gujarat: Standing tall in unity
The layers of seasonal skincare
DH Toon | What if Mahatma Gandhi witnessed 'New India'?
When food met freedom...
A queer case of liberation
Athletics on the right track and field