Cop removed from post over remarks against UP CM Yogi

Policeman removed from post for objectionable comments against CM Yogi Adityanath

BJP district president alleged that the SHO was trying to create a revolt against the government by making such comments in public

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2022, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 16:37 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi. Credit: PTI Photo

A police official was removed from his post and sent to police lines after a purported video showing him allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to the fore, officials said on Thursday.

Station House Officer of Asandra police station Dhyanendra Pratap Singh allegedly made the comments against the chief minister while talking to someone in his office room.

A journalist forwarded a video of this conversation to BJP district president Shashank Kushumesh, who in turn, lodged a complaint against the official with the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats a couple of days ago.

Kushumesh alleged that the SHO was trying to create a revolt against the government by making such comments in public.

Police said an inquiry is under way. 

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
India News

