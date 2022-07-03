Pregnant woman run over by tanker in Uttar Pradesh

Pregnant woman run over by tanker in Uttar Prades

The incident took place at Mirzapur road under the Gopiganj police station area, they said.

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi ,
  • Jul 03 2022, 05:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 05:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A pregnant woman was killed while her husband and minor daughter were injured after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a tanker here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Mirzapur road under the Gopiganj police station area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Gopiganj, Brijesh Kumar Singh said, "One Chhotu, his wife Patti Devi (25) and five-year-old daughter Riya were travelling on a motorcycle when the two-wheeler was hit by a tanker from behind."

Devi, who was pregnant, came under the truck and died on the spot. Chhotu and Riya were thrown to the other side of the road. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The tanker driver has been arrested, the police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

 