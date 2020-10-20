Press Council asks print media not to publish articles predicting poll results

Press Council advises against predicting poll results

The print media is hereby advised not to publish/publicise any such article of results. Credit: iStock

The Press Council of India on Tuesday asked the print media to refrain from publishing any article that in any manner predicts the results of the upcoming elections between October 28-November 7.

The advisory comes ahead of the Bihar polls and by-polls in various states, including in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

While considering the communication received from the Election Commission of India, it advises the print media to refrain from publishing any article which in any way predicts the results of the elections during the prohibited period to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, the Press Council of India said in a statement.

The Council said it is of the view that the prediction of results of elections in any form or manner by way of predictions etc. by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126A which aims to prevent constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such prediction.

"The print media is hereby advised not to publish/publicise any such article of results, during the prohibited period i.e. between 7.00 am on October 28 and 6.30 pm on November 7 in the current general election to the state legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020 to ensure free and fair elections," the PCI said.

Voting for the Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- one of the biggest elections globally during the Covid-19 pandemic. The votes will be counted on November 10. 

