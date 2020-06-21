Priyanka attacks UP govt over media report about Kanpur child shelter home

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a media report about two girls being found pregnant at a state-run child shelter home, saying it shows that facts were being suppressed in the name of investigations at such facilities.

The media report, tagged by Priyanka Gandhi in a Facebook post, claimed that during coronavirus tests at a state-run child shelter home in Kanpur, it was found that two girls living there were pregnant and one of them was HIV positive.

A shocking fact has come to light after 57 girls were tested for coronavirus at the government child shelter home in Kanpur, with two girls being found to be pregnant, including one HIV positive, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East posted on Facebook.

"The entire story of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case is in front of the country. Such a case had also come to light in Deoria in UP," Priyanka Gandhi said.

In this scenario, such an incident again coming out shows that everything is suppressed in the name of investigations, but very inhuman incidents are taking place in government child protection homes, she said.