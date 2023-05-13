Priyanka offers prayers at Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the Congress win in Karnataka.

During her visit to the temple, she sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a personal visit to Shimla.

Also Read | Congress headquarters in a celebratory mood as counting for Karnataka polls begins

The Jhakoo temple has the tallest Lord Hanuman idol in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

Follow Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 results live here

On May 9, top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both the parties used the occasion to make a political point.