Priyanka targets PM, asks people not to forgive him for atrocities on farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked the people not to 'forgive' prime minister Narendra Modi for calling the farmers 'anti-nationals' and 'khalistanis' and said that the BJP governments did not bother about development as the saffron party felt that it could win the polls by dividing the people along religious lines.

Addressing a public meeting at Moradabad, about 350 kilometres from here, Priyanka also attacked the BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for indulging in the politics of caste and religion.

''Kisano ka roj apman kiya....deshdrohi, andolanjeevi aur khalistani kaha aur ab jab chunav aya to kahte hain ki maaf kar dijiye...kyon maaf kar den...hisab mangiye'' (farmers were humiliated every day...they were called traitors and khalistanis...and now that the polls are approaching he is seeking forgiveness...why should you forgive him...seek accountability), Priyanka said.

Also Read | PM not a sympathiser of farmers but seeker of votes: Priyanka

She also took potshots at Modi for ''posing for photographs'' with the sweepers but doing precious little for them.

''Communal and caste based politics get precedence in UP....the chief minister knows that he does not have to develop the state as he can win the polls using caste and religion... you (people) must change it,'' Priyanka added.

''UP mein andher nagari, chaupat raja chal raha hai'' (there is no rule of law in UP and the ruler is useless), she said.

The Congress leader, for the first time, targeted Akhilesh and likened him and the BSP supremo Mayawati to the BJP saying that these leaders spoke the same language. ''Where was Akhilesh when a dalit girl was raped and killed in Hathras?....where was Akhilesh when police shot dead CAA protesters? Did he visit any of the families of the victims? If not then why he is going to the people now?'' she said.

Seeking to strike a chord with the people of Moradabad, also known as the 'brass city' owing to the export of brassware from there, Priyanka, whose in-laws hailed from the town, said that the once thriving city had witnessed closure of businesses and joblessness owing to the faulty economic policies and apathetic attitude of the centre and the state government.

Check out DH's latest videos: