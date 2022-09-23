Prophet row: SC relief for TV anchor Navika Kumar

Prophet row: Supreme Court relief for TV anchor Navika Kumar

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 23 2022, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 11:04 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against journalist Navika Kumar for period of eight weeks in connection with the Prophet remark row. 

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Prophet Remarks Row
Prophet Row
India News

