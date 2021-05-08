Public transport suspended in Himachal Pradesh from Monday; essential shops to open for 3 hours

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to suspend public transport from Monday to check the spread of COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday, he said.

It was also decided that the daily needs and essential commodity shops will remain open only for three hours in a day and timing of the same will be fixed by the deputy commissioners concerned, the spokesperson said.

Coronavirus curfew is already in force in the state from May 7-17.

These strict restrictions of suspending public transport and opening essential commodities shops only for three hours a day will come into force on May 10 from 6 am, the spokesperson said.

All public transport will remain suspended till further orders and private vehicles will only be allowed in case of emergency services, he added.

Chief Minister Thakur said these decisions have been taken to break the chain of virus.

He urged people to give their wholehearted support in effective implementation of coronavirus curfew to combat the threat of Covid-19.