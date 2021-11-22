Punjab CM Channi fixes monthly cable TV rate at Rs 100

Declaring a war against the cable mafia, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced to fix the monthly rate of a cable TV connection at Rs 100 to eliminate cartelisation across the state.

Addressing a public gathering here, Channi categorically said people are being unnecessarily harassed by the cable mafia by levying hefty charges which would not be tolerated anymore in future.

Channi said all such businesses of transport and cable are owned by the Badal family and now the people need not to pay more than Rs 100 per month, adding strict action would be taken against those not adhering to the new rates.

"If anyone harasses you, inform me," Channi said.

He also announced that all illegal bus permits would be revoked and in turn allotted to the unemployed youth.

The Chief Minister also announced that in the next 10 days, the services of all 'safai sewaks' working in the municipal councils and corporations would be regularised and there would be no condition of 10 years service, besides scrapping contract system for recruitment.

He reiterated that the state government is fully committed for the welfare of the poor and ensuring holistic development of the state and its prosperity.

