Punjab Congress infighting resolved, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh and Sidhu were at loggerheads for some time

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 20:28 ist
He said this after Punjab CM Singh attended Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the infighting in the party's Punjab unit has been resolved.

He said this after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation as the new state unit chief at a function at Punjab Bhawan at Chandigarh.

"It is resolved. You can see,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament here when asked about the Punjab crisis and if the infighting persists despite Sidhu’s elevation.

Singh and Sidhu were at loggerheads for some time and had been making public statements against each other, but were seen together at the function Friday. 

