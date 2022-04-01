Punjab House passes resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to state

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.
The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the absence of two BJP legislators, who earlier staged a walkout from the House.
Mann demands Chandigarh as row with Centre escalates
The one-day special session came amid a political row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of union territory of Chandigarh.
Except the BJP, members of all the political parties – AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal – and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA came out in support of the resolution and dubbed the Centre' move “dictatorial and autocratic”.
Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
