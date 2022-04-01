Punjab House passes resolution for Chandigarh transfer

Punjab House passes resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to state

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the absence of two BJP legislators

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 14:54 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the absence of two BJP legislators, who earlier staged a walkout from the House.

Also Read — Mann demands Chandigarh as row with Centre escalates

The one-day special session came amid a political row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of union territory of Chandigarh.

Except the BJP, members of all the political parties – AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal – and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA came out in support of the resolution and dubbed the Centre' move “dictatorial and autocratic”.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Punjab
Bhagwant Mann
Amit Shah
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 