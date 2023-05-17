BSF recovers drugs dropped by Pak drone in Punjab

Punjab: Over 15 kg drugs dropped by Pakistan drone recovered by BSF

Two big packets weighing about 15.5 kg and containing suspected heroin was recovered

PTI
PTI, Jalandhar,
  • May 17 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 12:32 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 15 kg of suspected narcotics was recovered by the Border Security Force after it intercepted a drone flying into India from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

A "rogue" drone from Pakistan violated Indian airspace and was intercepted by firing by troops in Kakkar village of Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said.

Two big packets weighing about 15.5 kg and containing suspected heroin was recovered while the area was searched for drone droppings following this drone ambush, he said. 

Punjab shares an over 500 km-long front with Pakistan that is guarded by the BSF and drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) taking flight from that country into India with drugs and arms and ammunition payloads have become a matter of concern for security agencies over the last three-four years.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Border security force
Pakistan
Punjab
India News
Amritsar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Drug haul is a wake-up call

Drug haul is a wake-up call

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

 