R-Day tableau: J&K's 'Naya Jammu-Kashmir', Amarnath cave shrine on display

The making of a 'Naya Jamma and Kashmir' and ancient Amarnath cave shrine are the main themes of the J&K Republic Day tableau that rolled down the Kartavya Path amid patriotic fervour at the ceremonial boulevard.

The decked up float also showcased the resurgence in tourism in the Union territory in the last couple of years. In the rear side, a man has been depicted skiing in a Gulmarg resort, while on the sideways, tulips have been shown, two of the main attractions in the Valley.

Uncertainties emerging post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that ended the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and two most difficult years of the coronavirus pandemic that followed, had broken the back of tourism in J&K, but amid a recovery in the sector along with the Covid-19 vaccination exercise, Kashmir has been welcoming visitors again with open arms.

According to information shared by officials, the main theme of the tableau is 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' and it also depicts pilgrim and recreational sites in J&K, amid resurgence in tourism in the last couple of years.

The cave shrine of Amarnath has been shown on the top portion of the tableau.

'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' or 'Naya Kashmir' is a term that has been often used my many to describe the scenario in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into UTs -- J&K and Ladakh.

The tractor portion of the tableau depicts sculptures of leopard, Kashmiri stags and Kalij pheasant in the wild setting.

The trolley portion shows tulip gardens, lavender farm, and mud houses displayed in the central portion.

A group artists clad in traditional wear of Jammu and Kashmir accompanied the float.