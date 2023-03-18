Rains, hailstorm in parts of Delhi

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing some respite from the warm weather.

More rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The eastern and northern parts of Delhi witnessed rain and hailstorm, it said.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph would occur over northeast Delhi (Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri) and adjoining areas, according to the weather department.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. Hail precipitation would occur over Burari, Civil lines, Kashmere Gate, Delhi University and Noida, and adjoining areas, the IMD stated.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur in northeast, northwest, west and southwest Delhi (Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport) and in adjoining areas, it said.

Rain is also expected in the National Capital Region (Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Gurugram), Sohna in Haryana, and Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur in parts of Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh and Safidon in Haryana and adjoining areas, according to the weather department.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 89 per cent.

Strong winds and hail might damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places, strong winds may damage vulnerable structures and kuccha houses, walls and huts, the IMD warned.

It advised people to stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible.

It also advised people to not take shelter under trees, lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls, and to stay away from water bodies.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' (231) category at around 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius.