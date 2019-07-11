Rajasthan court gives nod to quiz Pehlu Khan's sons

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Behror on Thursday granted permission to police to investigate the cases on lynching victim Pehlu Khan’s two sons and the owner of the pick-up truck that allegedly carried cows.

The Alwar Superintendent Police Paris Deshmukh said in a statement that, "Pehlu Khan's son Irshad had submitted an application to DGP Rajasthan demanding an impartial probe in the case. Following that police moved an application in the court for investigation and today court has given its nod".

The 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, was allegedly beaten up near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, 2017, by self-styled cow vigilantes who accused him of smuggling cattle. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3. He was accompanied by Azmat and Rafiq who were also thrashed.

Of the seven FIRs lodged in the Behror police station so far over the incident, one was on lynching, while the six others were lodged for cattle smuggling. The sixth case under cattle smuggling was lodged on May 24 this year which accuses Pehlu and his sons of violating the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.