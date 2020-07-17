Rajasthan: BJP involved in horse-trading, says Congress

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress accuses BJP of being involved in horse-trading

Congress also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma & Vishvendra Singh from the party

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 17 2020, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 10:49 ist
Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

The Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government.

Get all the latest updates here

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government.

He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest.

Read: Ashok Gehlot camp releases 'audio proof' against Sachin Pilot

Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. When the audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Congress
BJP
Sachin Pilot
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

 