Rajasthan reports 3 coronavirus deaths, 60 new positive cases

Rajasthan reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, while 60 people tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Two deaths were reported in Jaipur and one in Pratapgarh, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 71, including 40 alone in Jaipur.

Of the 60 fresh cases, 27 are from Jodhpur, 17 from Jaipur, five from Udaipur, three from Chittorgarh, two each in Ajmer, Bharatpur and Pratapgarh and one each from Kota and Dungarpur, according to a state government official.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 2,832.