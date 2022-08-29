Rajasthan tops rape cases in 2020, 2021: NCRB data

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are the five states where most of the rape cases took place in 2020 and 2021, respectively

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 29 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 19:10 ist

Most of the rape cases have been reported from Rajasthan in 2020 and 2021 from across the country, as per the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

It shows that Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases at 5,310 and 6,337 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh came a distant second in terms of rape cases in 2020 and 2021 with nearly the same numbers. In 2020 there were 2,339 cases while in 2021 it rose to 2,947 cases.

The data released by NCRB shows that in 2021, 6,337 rape cases were reported from Rajasthan which indicated that it became the worse state to live for women.

In 2021, Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases, Madhya Pradesh comes a distant second with 2,947 rape cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,845 rape cases and Maharashtra with 2,496 cases. Assam is the fifth state where 1,733 rape cases were reported making it unsafe for women.

The national capital reported 1,250 rape cases in 2021 which is higher than the 2020 data. In 2020, there were 997 rape cases in Delhi.

In 2020, there were 5,310 rape cases in Rajasthan, 2,769 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 2,339 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,061 in Maharashtra and 1,657 in Assam.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NCRB didn't release its data for the last two years. Now it has come out with compiled data.

