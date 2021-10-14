Rakesh Tikait expresses displeasure over probe into Lakhimpur violence case

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the Lakhimpur violence case on Thursday and said the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish has fuelled anger among protesting farmers.

Demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra, Tikait said there cannot be a fair investigation in the case if the accused person's father continues to hold the chair.

The minister's son Ashish Mishra, alleged to be in one of the cars that mowed down the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, was arrested after 12 hours of questioning last week.

"The red carpet arrest of the minister's son who is the main accused in the incident has fuelled anger among the protesting farmers," the BKU leader told newspersons here.

"The whole world understands that no justice can be given if the minister whose son is being investigated continues to hold his chair," Tikait said at a function in Tappal town.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing probe, he claimed that the minister was influencing the SIT investigation.

He reiterated that the protest against the Lakhimpur violence would intensify if Ajay Mishra was not removed from his post.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union leader said 'rail roko' protest would be held for six hours on October 18.

He said the BKU will hold a big kisan panchayat in Lucknow on October 26.

