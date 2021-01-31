Republic Day violence: Forensic team reaches ITO

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory reached Delhi's ITO area on Sunday, days after the farmers' tractor parade turned violent, leaving 394 security personnel injured and one agitator dead, officials said.

The team is collecting forensic evidences from the ITO and nearby areas, they said.

A protestor died near ITO during the violence on Republic Day.

An FSL team had visited the Red Fort on Saturday and Ghazipur protest site on Friday.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Police on Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the "conspiracy" behind the Republic Day violence.

Delhi border points at Tikri and Singhu remained under heavy police deployment on Friday. The Delhi Police along with the paramilitary force has been deployed at the borders.