Republic Day violence: Forensic team reaches ITO

Republic Day violence: Forensic team reaches ITO

A protestor died near ITO during the violence on Republic Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 17:00 ist
Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory reached Delhi's ITO area on Sunday, days after the farmers' tractor parade turned violent, leaving 394 security personnel injured and one agitator dead, officials said.

The team is collecting forensic evidences from the ITO and nearby areas, they said.

A protestor died near ITO during the violence on Republic Day.

Farmers' protest news updates on DH

An FSL team had visited the Red Fort on Saturday and Ghazipur protest site on Friday.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Police on Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the "conspiracy" behind the Republic Day violence.

Delhi border points at Tikri and Singhu remained under heavy police deployment on Friday. The Delhi Police along with the paramilitary force has been deployed at the borders. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Republic Day 2021
farmers
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
Delhi

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

 