<p>Ranveer Singh's <em>Dhurandhar</em> has scripted history on Wednesday, January 7, as the movie has surpassed Allu Arjun's <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em> to become the highest-grossing Hindi film till date. The makers took to social media and shared this proud achievement and wrote, "Thank you, India. You have crowned a new No. 1. #Dhurandhar is now India’s biggest Hindi film ever." (sic)</p><p>Reportedly, the film has now exceeded the lifetime business of <em>Pushpa 2,</em> with its total collection hitting Rs 831.40 crore by the end of its fifth week.</p><p>Celebrating this monumental achievement, Yash Raj Films also shared a statement, celebrating the film for setting an unprecedented benchmark in Indian cinema. "DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence," YRF said in the statement.</p>.<p>While fans have already been celebrating <em>Dhurandhar</em> and its impressive run at the box office, Ranveer Singh also couldn't help but express great pride. Responding to YRF's high words of praise, Ranveer said, "My beloved Alma Mater. only ever wanted to make you proud!"</p>.<p>Earlier this week, <em>Dhurandhar</em> achieved another milestone by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India in terms of net collections.</p>