Joshimath: Ex-U'khand CM takes veiled jibe at leader

Responsibility comes to people not in position to handle it: Former Uttarakhand CM on Joshimath crisis

Tirath Singh Rawat who had succeeded Trivendra Rawat as chief minister had dismantled the DDAs

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 21 2023, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 10:52 ist
Workers use heavy machinery to demolish PWD guest house building which has been marked unsafe at a land subsidence affected area, in Joshimath. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that in a democracy, responsibility often comes to people who are not in a position to handle it.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rawat purportedly says in reply to a question on the land-subsidence crisis in Joshimath that "the onus rests on everyone in a democracy, some of them are wise, some less wise and some still less wise".

"It is an irony and even beauty of a democracy that people in this system elect their representatives. So, sometimes the onus or the responsibility comes to people who cannot handle it. That leads to problems," Rawat said.

Read | Joshimath: Warnings ignored, lessons not learnt

As many as 849 houses in Joshimath have developed cracks following land subsidence and 258 families have been moved to temporary relief centres, officials said.

Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand chief minister in March 2021 and was succeeded by Tirath Singh Rawat, who too quit within four months, passing the baton to incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On the dismantling of District Development Authorities which were set up during his tenure as chief minister, the BJP leader said they were created in view of Uttarakhand's high seismic vulnerability.

Also Read | 65-70% people in Joshimath living normal life: Uttarakhand CM

"They (DDAs) were created so that infrastructural and development projects could be carried out in a planned manner," Rawat said, adding it hurts to think of their dismantling.

Tirath Singh Rawat who had succeeded Trivendra Rawat as chief minister had dismantled the DDAs.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
Joshimath
Trivendra Singh Rawat
BJP

What's Brewing

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 