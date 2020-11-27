Rs 1.92 lakh fine imposed in 39 cases of stubble burning in UP's Ballia

The Ballia district administration in Uttar Pradesh has imposed a fine of Rs 1.92 lakh in 39 cases of stubble burning here, officials said on Friday.
Directives have been issued to initiate action against two lekhpals of Sikandarpur tehsil and two panchayat secretaries in this connection, they said.
District Magistrate S P Shah said vigil was being maintained to check incidents of stubble burning. So far, 91 cases had been reported in the district of which 39 were found to be true upon inquiry at the tehsil level, after which fines were imposed, he said.
Of the total amount of fines imposed, Rs 15,000 has been deposited, Shah said.
He also appealed to farmers not to burn their crop residue.
