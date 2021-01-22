Saffron production touches new high in J&K

Finally, there is some good news for the saffron growers of Kashmir as the production has seen a turnaround with the annual yield of one of the costliest spices reaching the decadal high of 13.3 metric tonnes in 2020.

The production had witnessed a constant decrease since 2011-2012 and in recent years the growers suffered colossal losses. In 2011-12, the annual yield of saffron had touched a low of 1.5 MTs and many experts warned of its imminent extinction.

In 2019, the Department of Agriculture had recorded a total saffron production of 12.495 MTs. The saffron is cultivated on 3,715 hectares of land in Kashmir and the majority of it (3,200 hectares) is in Pampore tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while 300 hectares is in central Budgam,165 in Srinagar, and 65 in Kishtwar district of Jammu region.

While terming the increase in production a “great achievement”, J&K LG Manoj Sinha tweeted: “Great Achievement: Annual yield of the world’s costliest spice, saffron, cultivated in Kashmir has crossed 13 metric tonnes for the first time in the last 10 years.”

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal said, “The snowfall in November 2019 played an important role in the increase in production. Secondly, the rejuvenation of land and healthy corms supplied to farmers under the National Saffron Mission helped in a big way to boost production,” he said.

“Kashmir’s saffron was facing a tough time before the introduction of the National Saffron Mission. Before the introduction of this mission, our production was 1.8 kg per hectare,” Iqbal added.

The Director said the Geographic Indication (GI) tag had certainly helped the growers to get better rates in the Indian and international markets. Kashmiri saffron, which earlier this year got a GI tagging is of superior quality because of the higher concentration of crocin, a carotenoid pigment that gives saffron its colour and medicinal value.

Many people also use spice as an aphrodisiac. As a medicine, saffron is used to lower fever, help reduce cramps and enlarged livers, and to calm the nerves. It is used as a potion externally for bruises, rheumatism, and neuralgia.

Although Spain is the world’s largest exporter of saffron, the best quality still comes from Kashmir. Saffron flowers are normally harvested in October and November. Cutting the saffron flowers and hand-picking and drying the stigma and stamen are tasks traditionally done by women and children.

