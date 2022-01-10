SP alleges BJP minister inaugrated incomplete bridge

Samajwadi Party alleges BJP minister inaugurated incomplete bridge to 'fool voters'

The bridge was inaugurated days before the model code of conduct for assembly polls came into force

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Jan 10 2022, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 13:40 ist
Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Suresh Kumar Khanna. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Samajwadi Party has alleged that Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna inaugurated an incomplete bridge on the Garra river here just to take credit and befool people ahead of assembly polls.

"Khanna on last Thursday inaugurated the bridge which is incomplete. BJP is doing such inaugurations to befool people as it failed on all fronts," SP district President Tanveer Khan said.

The bridge was inaugurated days before the model code of conduct for assembly polls came into force, he alleged.

Also Read: 95 out of 403 UP assembly segments sensitive, says Additional DGP (Law & Order)

Asked about the inauguration of incomplete bridge by the minister, Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma told PTI that it was Bridge Corporation's work and not of his department.

Chief Project Manager, Bridge Corporation, Bareilly, Devendra Singh told PTI that the bridge will be opened for the people on January 26.

"Some work is pending, we are completing them," he said.

Those working on the bridge told reporters that work on railing and approach road is incomplete and it was being done.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 