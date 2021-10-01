Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Sonowal, Murugan take oath as Rajya Sabha members

While Sonowal took oath in Assamese language, Murugan took oath in Tamil

  Oct 01 2021, 20:16 ist
  updated: Oct 01 2021, 20:25 ist
Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Chairman of Rajya Sabha (RS) Venkaiah Naidu during their oath taking ceremony as RS members. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered oath to two newly elected members Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan in his chamber.

Sonowal was elected from Assam and Murugan from Madhya Pradesh in the bye-elections held recently.

While Sonowal took oath in Assamese language, Murugan took oath in Tamil.

Sonowal is the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and also of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Murugan is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and also in Information and Broadcasting.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P P K Ramacharyulu and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

