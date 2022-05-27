SC collegium recommends transfer of six HC judges

SC collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges

Among the judges who have been transferred include Justice Purushaindra Kumar Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 14:36 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of six high court judges.

A three-member Supreme Court collegium comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, which deals with transfer/repatriation/elevation of judges of high courts has recommended the transfer of the six judges.

Among the judges who have been transferred include Justice Purushaindra Kumar Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanulllah from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Patna High Court.

The collegium's decision, which was uploaded on the apex court website, said Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash has been transferred from the Orissa High Court to Calcutta High Court and Justice Subhasis Talapatra has been transferred from the Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court.

Justice Lanusungkum Jamir has been transferred from the Manipur High Court to the Gauhati High Court and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has been transferred from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to the Bombay High Court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Delhi
SC Collegium

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 