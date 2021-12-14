SC issues notice Maharashtra Assembly secy on plea against suspension of BJP MLAs for one year

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on a petition filed by 12 BJP MLAs against their suspension for a year from the Assembly in July for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in the Chair both inside and outside the legislature.

A bench presided over Justice A M Khanwilkar issued the notice to the official, while clarifying that the pendency of the proceedings before the top court would not come in the way of the suspended MLAs to seek a modification of their suspension order.

Senior advocates Harish Salve, Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, and Siddharth Bhatnagar appeared for the petitioners along with advocates Siddharth Dharmadhikari and Abhikalp Pratap Singh. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave and others appeared for the other side.

The 12 suspended members are — Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

The MLAs have termed their suspension as politically motivated to whittle down the number of the opposition party.

They pressed for setting aside resolutions of July 5 and 6 saying it was a gross violation of rules of parliamentary democracy and completely uncalled for. The court, however, put the matter for further hearing on January 11.

