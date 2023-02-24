SC refuses to entertain PIL on menstrual pain leave

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking menstrual pain leave for female students, working women

A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 12:20 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women at their respective work places.

Observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for taking a decision.

The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought a direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

Section 14 of the Act deals with appointment of inspectors and says appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.

Supreme Court
India News
Menstrual leave
Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry

