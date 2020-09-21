Section 144 imposed in Mathura city till November 4

Section 144 imposed till November 4 in municipal limits of Mathura city

PTI
PTI,
  Sep 21 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 22:59 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been promulgated in the Nagar Nigam area of Mathura, officials said on Monday.

“The action has been taken owing to a series of forthcoming celebrations, including Gandhi Jayanti, Ram Barat, Dashahara, Ram Navami, Deepavali, Govardhan Puja,” City Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers an executive magistrate to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

The orders would remain in force with immediate effect till November 4, he said.

He said all the restrictions under Section 144 would be strictly enforced.

