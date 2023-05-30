Shahbad Dairy Murder: Accused's aunt demands suitable punishment for crime committed by him

Delhi murder: Sahil's aunt demands suitable punishment

Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to his location

Sahil. Credit: PTI Photo

The aunt of accused Sahil, who brutally killed a minor girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, on Tuesday demanded suitable punishment for the crime committed by him.

A preliminary probe into the murder of a minor girl by a 20-year-old revealed that the youth was enraged by his break up with the victim and was further infuriated with the fight the two had, after which he launched the fatal assault on Sunday evening, stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab.

Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to his location in the Uttar Pradesh district.

"Sahil should be punished for what he has done. He did this to that girl today, tomorrow he can do the same to us," Shammo, his aunt, told reporters here.

"He should be punished for what he (Sahil) has done. We are saying this with folded hands, whatever the punishment may be, beat him or hang him or whatever you do, he should be punished. We have nothing to do with him," she said.

Sakshi was found to have 34 wound marks on her body and her skull was ruptured, police said on Monday.

