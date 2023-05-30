Shahbad Dairy murder: Sahil bought knife 15 days ago, say police

Delhi murder: Police say Sahil bought knife 15 days ago

Sahil stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab

  May 30 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 15:58 ist
Sahil, accused of allegedly stabbing a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area.

The knife used by the youth in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder was bought by him around 15 days ago and police are yet to recover it, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Sahil, 20, stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, which killed her on the spot. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed.

Sahil has been frequently changing his statement to mislead the investigators, an officer said. He said he bought the knife around 15 days ago and police now are trying to find where he bought it from, he said.

Also Read | Delhi teen murder accused sent to police remand for two days

According to police, since Sahil bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her already, but he also claimed that he killed the girl in a fit of rage since she had been ignoring him.

"The statements made by him are being verified since it is the initial stage of investigation. Sometimes he says she ignored him as he tried to approach her, which angered him. But he also suspected her getting involved with her former boyfriend," the officer said.

Also Read | Shahbad Dairy Murder: Initial probe reveals break-up drove Sahil to kill girl

The accused was produced at a Delhi court here and was sent to a two-day police remand after a court order, police added.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh. After his medical examination there, he was brought to the national capital late Monday evening.

According to police, there was a delay of about 25 minutes in informing the police about the incident. None of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm.

