Court to pass order on FIR against Thakur, Verma

Shaheen Bagh: Court to pass order on Mar 2 on Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 26 2020, 15:25pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 15:30pm ist
Brinda Karat. (DH Photo)

A Delhi court will pass an order on March 2 on whether to lodge FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi Police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja that prima facie no cognizable offence was found to lodge FIR against Thakur and Verma.

The police, which made the submissions in the Action Taken Report, sought more time from the court to file the final ATR.

Police also told the court that legal opinion was being sought in the matter.

BJP MP Verma had on January 28 said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill people and rape women. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anurag Thakur
Parvesh Verma
Brinda Karat
Shaheen Bagh
Citizenship Act
Comments (+)
 