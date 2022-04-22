Shivapal Yadav meets Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh jail

Shivapal Yadav meets Azam Khan in UP jail

The meeting assumes significance since both, Azam Khan and Shivpal Yadav, are said to be upset with SP president Akhilesh Yadav

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 22 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 13:51 ist
Shivpal Singh Yadav and Azam Khan.. Credit: IANS Photo

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Friday, met Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan, who is lodged in the Sitapur jail.

On Thursday, Shivpal had dared Akhilesh to expel him from the party if he felt that he was indulging in anti-party activities.

Despite being the president of PSPL, Shivpal had contested the recent Assembly elections on an SP ticket.

Azam Khan's supporters, on the other hand, are upset with Akhilesh Yadav maintaining a studied silence on the manner in which the BJP is targeting Azam Khan and other Muslim leaders of the party.

After the meeting, Shivpal parried all questions about discussions and said that he had come to inquire about the health of Azam Khan.

Sources, however, said that the two leaders discussed in detail the prevailing political situation and the same in the Samajwadi Party.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Shivpal Singh Yadav
India News
Indian Politics
Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh

