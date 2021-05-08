Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses Covid-19 situation in Mahdya Pradesh with PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the coronavirus situation in the state including the improving recovery rate, the CMO said.

The prime minister has been speaking with chief ministers of various states over phone in the last two days to take stock of the pandemic situation.

Modi expressed satisfaction about the MP government's efforts and the measures it has taken to curb the infection rate, the Chief Minister's Office said on Twitter.

He also assured all possible help from the Centre, it said.

"The Chief Minister shared information about the increasing rate of recovery in the state, Kill Corona Campaign, Corona Curfew, Corona Volunteers, temporary Covid Hospitals, Public Awareness Campaign, cure by Yoga, Vaccination, installation of Oxygen Plants and other efforts being made by the state," the CMO said.

In separate tweets, Chouhan informed that 299 Covid Care Centres have been started across 52 districts for patients with mild symptoms.

These centres offer treatment free of cost and have a total of 19,796 beds including 2,208 oxygen beds, he said.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh had reported 11,708 new Covid-19 cases and 84 fatalities.