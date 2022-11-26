SIA attaches more properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami

Continuing its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration sealed more properties of the politico-socio-religious organisation in the southern Anantnag district on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the State Investigating Agency (SIA) attached properties worth Rs 25 crore belonging to the Jamaat in the neighbouring Shopian district.

Officials said that under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (AUPA) Act, district magistrate, Anantnag has notified properties as to be under the unlawful use of the Jamaat. “Properties include orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land, and residential properties as well,” they said.

The notified properties include several acres of land and buildings, sources said. The SIA has carried out an extensive exercise and identified hundreds of 200 immovable properties, including proprietary, State and community land and multi-floor structures acquired under different names by the Jamaat in the last more than three decades.

Even as the residential houses and other properties of a number of separatists, allegedly involved in terror funding, have been seized, sealed and attached by the National Investigation Agency, SIA, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in Jammu and Kashmir, it is for the first time that a major crackdown of sealing the properties has been initiated against the Jamaat.

Pertinently, the SIA was constituted by the Jammu & Kashmir government last November on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to handle most high-profile terror cases in the Union Territory.