Sidhu withdraws resignation, to continue as Punjab Congress chief

Sidhu withdraws resignation, to continue as PCC chief

Sidhu, in his brief remarks to reporters after meeting Gandhi, said, 'I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. They have been sorted out'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 22:31 ist
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Navjot Singh Sidhu has decided to take back his resignation and stay on as the Congress' Punjab unit chief after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday during which he shared his concerns with the former party chief and was assured that they would be sorted out.

The meeting came a day after Sidhu had an hour-long meeting with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the AICC headquarters.

Rawat, who was present during the meeting between Sidhu and Gandhi, told reporters that Sidhu would continue as the state unit chief and all issues had been resolved.

Sidhu, in his brief remarks to reporters after meeting Gandhi, said, "I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. They have been sorted out."

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter. No decision on his resignation was taken by the party leadership yet.

During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are pending.

These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia. Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general. 

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress
Punjab
Harish Rawat
Indian Politics

