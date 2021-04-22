'Situation like national emergency': SC asks Centre for national plan on oxygen, vaccines

Amid record Covid-19 cases and deaths, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a national plan from the Centre on supply of oxygen, essential drugs supply and method and manner of vaccination.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae.

"We want to see a national plan on four issues of supply of oxygen, essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination. And, we want to keep the power to declare lockdown with the states," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Maintaining that “the present situation is like a national emergency," the court put the matter for hearing on Friday.

India recorded 3.14 lakh cases and over 2,104 deaths on Thursday.

The top court took suo motu cognizance of the matter when High Courts across the country are hearing petitions in connection with the crisis of oxygen supply, hospital beds and shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in hospitals.

The bench noted that six High Courts — Delhi, Bombay Sikkim, MP, Calcutta and Allahabad — were dealing with issues related to Covid management and it was creating confusion.

"We as a court wish to take suo motu cognizance of certain issues. They (High Courts) are exercising jurisdiction in their best interest. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources," the bench said.

The issue before the top court arose during an application by Vedanta to allow some repair work and re-start oxygen plant at the Thoothukudi which can manufacture a thousand tonnes of oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the country is in dire need of oxygen. The plant has been shut since 2018 over environmental violations. Tamil Nadu counsel, however, opposed the plea.

"We must be in favour of protecting human lives," he said.

Salve, who appeared for Vedanta, said that many "people are dying on daily basis. we can start in 5 to 6 days if you give a go ahead today."