Some don't leave chance to defame Ayodhya: UP Dy-CM

Some don't leave opportunity to defame Ram Janmabhoomi: UP Dy-CM Dinesh Sharma

SP, AAP and Congress have alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust purchased a land worth Rs 2 cr at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 cr

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2021, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 18:19 ist
The official answer (to allegations of corruption) will be given by officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, he said. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday hit out at those alleging corruption in purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, saying some people do not leave any opportunity to defame the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has purchased a land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

"The official answer (to allegations of corruption) will be given by officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. I would say in one line that there are some people in the opposition who do not like anything positive in context to the Ram Janmabhoomi. Sometimes they say Lord Ram was fictional, and that the Ram Setu did not exist. They also taunt," Sharma told reporters here after attending a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.

He said when all the obstructions for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were cleared, the opposition started an "anargal pralaap" (nonsensical hue and cry).

"They do not hesitate in leaving any opportunity to defame the Ram Janmabhoomi," Sharma said.

To a question about a possible expansion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath headed Cabinet, the BJP leader said, "Such decisions, be it on expansion or reshuffling in the council of ministers, is taken by the high command and the organisation."

"The organisation is authorised to do this, and an organisational meeting is held to discuss this," Sharma said.

He said that at the Cabinet meeting, preparations to deal with a probable third wave of the Covid pandemic were discussed.

Discussions were also held on the condition and functioning of primary health centres that have to be adopted by public representatives, the deputy chief minister said.

On whether any discussion was held for the upcoming assembly elections or on the recently-held panchayat polls, Sharma said, "This was not an election meeting. Election meetings are held at the organisational level."

"This meeting was about the preparations for the third wave of the coronavirus. What has been done till now and review and monitoring of government schemes that have been implemented," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Ram Temple
Ayodhya

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 