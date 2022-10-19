Stray dog beaten to death in Indore, 2 arrested after video goes viral

Stray dog beaten to death in Indore, 2 arrested

Even after the dog died, they didn't stop hitting the animal, the video showed

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Oct 19 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A stray dog was allegedly beaten to death by two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, following which a case was registered against them, police said. The first information report (FIR) in this connection was registered after a video of the incident went viral on social media, in which two persons are seen beating the dog with sticks in Abhinandan Nagar Colony located within Hira Nagar police station limits.

Even after the dog died, they didn't stop hitting the animal, it showed. Sub-inspector Kamal Kishore of Hira Nagar police station said, "A case was registered against two unidentified persons on the basis of the viral video. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."

Search is under way for the accused, he said while expressing confidence that they would be arrested soon. Several residents of Abhinandan Nagar locality were contacted to ascertain the identity of these accused, Kishore added.

