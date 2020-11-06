Stubble burning: Delhi govt forms impact assessment panel to ascertain effect of Pusa bio-decomposer

Delhi govt to study effect of Pusa bio-decomposer

The committee has been asked to submit an assessment report to the government within a week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 15:38 ist

The Delhi government on Friday set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the effect of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the panel will have 15 members, including MLAs, and officials from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, and Agriculture Department.

"The government has decided to set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the impact of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in Delhi," Rai said during a press conference.

The committee has been asked to submit an assessment report to the government within a week. The report will be presented before the Supreme Court after Diwali, he said. 

