Supreme Court agrees to review PMLA verdict, issues notice to Centre

SC to review PMLA verdict, issues notice to Centre

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said prima facie two issues, including not providing Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), requires reconsideration

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 12:38 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea seeking a review of the PMLA verdict which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's powers, including those relating to arrest, and sought response from the Centre on the issue.

The top court on Wednesday had allowed an application of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking an open court hearing of his petition to review the top court's last month's verdict upholding the sweeping powers of the ED relating to arrest, investigation, and attachment of property under the PMLA Act.

In its July 27 verdict, the apex court has said that the direction under Section 8(4) for taking possession of the property in question before a formal order of confiscation is passed should be an exception and not a rule.

Section 8(4) allows the ED to take possession of the attached property at the stage of confirmation of provisional attachment made by the adjudicating authority.

The CJI said that the apex court feels that some issues need to be re-looked. "We are completely in support of prevention of black money or money laundering," he added.

 

